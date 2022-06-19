Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEF. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JEF stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

