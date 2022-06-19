1,177 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
