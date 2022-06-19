Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $473,552,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

