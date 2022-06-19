Park National Corp OH Sells 2,213 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,453 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 520,727 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,342 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,913 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,757,759.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BEN opened at $23.31 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Franklin Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.