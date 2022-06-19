Park National Corp OH Sells 65 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $221.47 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $219.31 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

