Park National Corp OH Sells 28 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LMT stock opened at $404.01 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $441.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.
In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
