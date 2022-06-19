31,324 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,324 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Separately, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.74) to GBX 2,551 ($30.96) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,850 ($34.59) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.19) to GBX 2,860 ($34.71) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $49.93 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

