Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $270.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.73 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

