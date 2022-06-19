Park National Corp OH Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,824,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,064,000 after purchasing an additional 811,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,122,000 after purchasing an additional 636,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

