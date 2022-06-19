New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,936,000 after acquiring an additional 83,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $235.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.91.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.54%.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

