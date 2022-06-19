1,284 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Home Depot makes up about 0.5% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. McDonough Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $5,557,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $6,482,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.86.

NYSE HD opened at $270.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.73 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.