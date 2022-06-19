Integrity Financial Corp WA Makes New $317,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $270.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $278.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.73 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

