City State Bank Purchases Shares of 667 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.51, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.77 and a 200 day moving average of $206.88.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,184,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,733 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $576,444.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,730. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

