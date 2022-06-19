Ascendant Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,279,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,061,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. American Trust bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $2,076,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,359,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

V opened at $190.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

