554 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $270.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $278.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.73 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

