Mason & Associates Inc Buys New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $6,026,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $270.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.73 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $278.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.86.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

