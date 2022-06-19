American Trust Buys Shares of 15,234 Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

American Trust bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

