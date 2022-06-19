American Trust Invests $455,000 in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

American Trust bought a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,928 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $69.40 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $109.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.