Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.59 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

