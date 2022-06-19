Bill Few Associates Inc. Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 91,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,000. Apple accounts for about 8.4% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apple stock opened at $131.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.
Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
