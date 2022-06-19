Bill Few Associates Inc. Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 91,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,000. Apple accounts for about 8.4% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $131.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.