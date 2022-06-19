City Holding Co. Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 185.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 170.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,157 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,601.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.49.

NYSE BABA opened at $102.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $230.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $277.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

