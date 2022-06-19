City Holding Co. Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1,454.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $111.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,262. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.