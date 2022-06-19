Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.60.

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $235.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $233.16 and a one year high of $332.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.08.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.