Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Humana were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM stock opened at $428.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $472.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $443.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.54.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.38.

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

