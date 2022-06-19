Quent Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 22.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,135,000 after acquiring an additional 136,387 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 25.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 16.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.94. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,331 shares of company stock valued at $23,363,999. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.