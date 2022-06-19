1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CMO Nancy Hood Sells 3,180 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CMO Nancy Hood sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $18,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,973.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DIBS opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.66. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

