Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Acquires $20,493.00 in Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.77 per share, with a total value of $20,493.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at $725,087.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CVLY opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $214.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.