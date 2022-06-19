1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Sells $19,568.08 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) insider Alison K. Lipman sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $19,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,154.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $5.60 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $213.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIBS. JMP Securities lowered 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1stdibs.Com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 50.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth $6,801,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 273,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

