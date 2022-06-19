Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 82.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

Shares of PM opened at $97.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.73. The stock has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

