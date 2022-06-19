OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Plans $0.11 Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Shares of OCCIN stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $25.54.
