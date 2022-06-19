Eric Alan Johnson Buys 1,550 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director Eric Alan Johnson purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,102 shares in the company, valued at $310,915.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Alan Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Eric Alan Johnson purchased 1,960 shares of Primis Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,048.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.06 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 21.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Primis Financial by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 69,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primis Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Primis Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

