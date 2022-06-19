Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Has $119,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 122.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after buying an additional 3,583,472 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,155,000 after buying an additional 3,285,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after buying an additional 1,676,933 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,349,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,156,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.39.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.