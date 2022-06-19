Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,622 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 602.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 40,110 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85.

