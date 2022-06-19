Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Has $134,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after purchasing an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,560,000 after purchasing an additional 241,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock opened at $131.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.41.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.