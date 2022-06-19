Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,700 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MiMedx Group by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 136,754 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MiMedx Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 36,346 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 112,000 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,711,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,465. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,901 shares of company stock valued at $476,566. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

MiMedx Group Profile (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.