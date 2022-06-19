Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $175.51 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.94.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.08.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.