Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.98.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.16.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

