Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,983,000 after buying an additional 944,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALL stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.22. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

