Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 170 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.16.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.36 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

