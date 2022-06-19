Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 224 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

