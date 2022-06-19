SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,379,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $35.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29.

