Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $165.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.62 and a 200-day moving average of $199.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.