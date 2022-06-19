iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $140.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

