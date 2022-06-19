Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,481,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 669,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,944,000 after buying an additional 140,418 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,037,000. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.07 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.01 and a 1-year high of $100.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.03.

