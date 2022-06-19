Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,432,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.97 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The firm has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

