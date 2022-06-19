New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 800 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $441.96 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.75 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $485.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.29.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $672.95.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

