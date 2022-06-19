New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ICE opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

