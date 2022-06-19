T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,016 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,377 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.36.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.