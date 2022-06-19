AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stake Decreased by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMN opened at $99.34 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.44.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

