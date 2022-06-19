Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 437 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,074,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,527,000 after purchasing an additional 385,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,468,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,710,000 after acquiring an additional 34,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 36,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,946,000 after acquiring an additional 26,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $75.99 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.95.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

